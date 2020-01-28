Global High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market to Reach US$ 20.91 Bn by 2026

High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are used to protect metal and concrete structures, tanks, pipes, and processing equipment from deterioration caused by exposure to corrosive environments including acid rain. These coatings are primarily used in chemical plants, oil refineries, public utility works, and pulp and paper mills. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are also employed to protect ships, offshore oil drilling rigs and production platforms, and other structures used in marine environments.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-performance-anticorrosion-coatings-market.html

Based on product, the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market has been segmented into epoxy, urethane, acrylic, and others. Epoxy coatings protect substrates from deterioration caused by corrosive surroundings. These coatings have excellent adhesion and flexibility. Therefore, they are highly preferred in various end-user industries. Presently, epoxy coatings are widely used high-performance anti-corrosion coatings across the globe. Rise in the demand for acrylic coatings is expected to fuel the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market between 2018 and 2026. These coatings offer superior structural and mechanical characteristics than other anti-corrosion coatings such as alkyd and vinyl coatings. Acrylic coatings have high color retention rate and they are chemically inert.

Additionally, these are eco-friendly. In terms of application, the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market can be segmented into oil & gas, marine, construction, tanks & pipes, power generation, and others. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are widely used in the oil & gas industry. In terms of demand, the oil & gas segment is expected to present growth opportunities to the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market between 2018 and 2026. Rise in maintenance and repair activities in the global oil & gas industry, especially for oil drilling equipment, offshore installation machinery, process vessels, and transmission pipelines, is likely to be a major driver of the market from 2018 to 2026. The power generation segment is estimated to present lucrative opportunities to the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market between 2018 and 2026. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are required for coating applications in insulated wires, electricity generating components, turbine blades, and hydraulic systems used in nuclear, geothermal, and solar power sectors.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8587

Based on region, the global high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the global market, due to growth of pharmaceutical and health care industries in the region. Rapid infrastructure development in major countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia is expected to boost the consumption of high-performance anti-corrosion coatings in the region between 2018 and 2026. High-performance anti-corrosion coatings are extensively consumed in the construction industry.

These coatings have a wide range of applications in infrastructure development in this industry. Some of the key uses of high-performance anti-corrosion coatings include their application on steel, metal, and concrete substrates used in extraction, utilities, manufacturing, and transport infrastructure. Development of the transport infrastructure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the key driving factor for the market in the region during forecast period. Use of metal and steel in the construction of bridges, roadways, highways, waterways, airports, and railways is likely to provide immense growth opportunities to the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market in the next few years. Growth of the marine industry in Asia Pacific is projected to boost the high-performance anti-corrosion coatings market in the region during the forecast period. Container ships, cargos, offshore and onshore vessels, surface warships, and submarines are a few of the marine industry components that require protective coatings for their durability.

Constantly improving trade ties between Asia Pacific and other regions, primarily Europe and North America, are expected to boost bulk transport of commodities in the next few years. This rising trend of seaway transport in Asia Pacific is projected to increase shipbuilding and repair activities, primarily in China, Japan, and South Korea in the near future. Thus, growth of the shipbuilding sector in the marine industry would require incorporation of enhanced performance coatings, especially in container ships and onshore vessels. Hence, demand for high-performance anti-corrosion coatings in the marine industry in Asia Pacific is likely to increase in the next few years.