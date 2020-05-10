Global High-end Copper Foil Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global High-end Copper Foil market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High-end Copper Foil market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global High-end Copper Foil market status and forecast, categorizes the global High-end Copper Foil market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Copper foil is made by copper with a certain proportion of the other metals, is a kind of electrolysis material in cool type, and it is a kind of thin and continuous metallic coil subsided on the base of the circuit board.
High-end Copper Foil is a kind of copper oil which has performance of high quality, high density, and malleability as well as good oxidation resistance in the high temperature. Besides, thickness of high-end copper foil must be homogeneous.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting dominated the market, with accounted for 35.69% of the High-end Copper Foil sales market share in 2016. Furukawa Electric, JX Nippon Mining & Metal and Fukuda are the key players and accounted for 64.10% of the overall High-end Copper Foil market share in 2016.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific. It has unshakable status in this field. China takes the consumption market share of 42.70% in 2016, Japan followed by with 16.54% in 2016.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types.
Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
The global High-end Copper Foil market is valued at 830 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2018-2025.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Rolled Copper Foil
Electrolytic Copper Foil
By Application, the market can be split into
Printed Circuit Board
Lithium-ion Batteries
Other
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-end Copper Foil are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
