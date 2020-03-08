Global Hexamethylenediamine Market is Expected to Dominate the Market as well as the Segment which Holds Highest CAGR in the forecast

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market accounted for USD 4.86 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in the hexamethylenediamine market include

BASF SE,

I. Du Pont De Nemours,

Toray Industries, Inc.,

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Merck KGaA,

Evonik Industries AG,

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.,

Invista,

RadiciPartecipazioni Spa,

Daejungche Chemicals & Metals Co., Ltd.,

Genomatica,

Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd.,

Alfa Aesar,

Aladdin Industrial Corporation,

Liaoyang Petrochemical Company and many more.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from the nylon 66 resin market

Increasing demand for polyamides from the 3D printing market

Market Segmentation:

The Hexamethylenediamine Market is Segmented on the basis of application into:

Nylon Synthesis,

Curing Agents,

Water Treatment Chemicals,

Chemical Synthesis,

Medical Applications,

Adhesives, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into

Automotive,

Textile,

Paints And

Coatings,

Petrochemical, and others.

On the basis of geography, the hexamethylenediamine market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa.

Hexamethylenediamine is an organic compound having formula of H 2 N(CH 2 ) 6 NH 2 . Hexamethylnediamine has a wide range of applications in the chemical industry where it is used in the manufacturing of the coatings, adhesives, as well as in the petrochemicals industry. It also finds application in corrosion inhibitors used in the water treatment chemicals.

