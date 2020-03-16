Global Herbal Medicine Market Showing Growth of 5.88% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global Herbal Medicine Market Information by Product Type (Herbal Pharmaceutical, Herbal Dietary Supplements, Herbal Functional Foods & Others), Type of Medicinal Plants (Aconitum ferox, Allium sativum, Andrographis paniculata, Commiphora weightii & Crocus sativus), By Form (Capsules & Tablets, Powder, Syrups and Extracts), By Source (Leaves, Roots & Barks, Whole Plant & Fruit), By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Digestive Disorders and Hypnotics & Sedatives), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies and E-Commerce), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America) – Forecast to 2023.

Market analysis

The growing usage of the herbal products is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the global herbal medicine market. Herbal products are highly used by the consumers owing to its health benefits. Also, herbal products include the natural ingredients which are highly preferred by the health-conscious consumers. The global herbal medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global herbal medicine market based on its products, the global market has been classified into Herbal Pharmaceutical, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Dietary Supplements, Others. On the basis of its medicinal plants, the market is classified on the basis of Aconitum ferox (Ranunculaceae), Andrographis paniculata (Acanthaceae), Allium sativum (Liliaceae), Crocus sativus (Iridaceae), Commiphora weightii (Burseraceae). Based on its form, the market is segmented into powder, capsules and tablets, extracts and syrups. On the basis of its source, the market is classified into roots and barks, leaves, fruit and whole plant. Based on its indication, the market is bifurcated into Cardiovascular Disorders, Digestive Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Hypnotics & Sedatives. On the basis of its distribution channel, the market is segmented as e-commerce and hospitals and retail pharmacies.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global herbal medicine market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

ZeinPharma Germany GmbH, Dasherb Corp, Bayer AG, Arkopharma, Hishimo Pharmaceuticals,BEOVITA, Schaper & Brummer, Blackmores, Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the global herbal medicine market.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Scope of Study

3.2 Research Objective

3.3 List of Assumptions

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing demand for natural medicines

5.2.2 Increasing research funding for herbal medicines

5.2.3 Multiple applications of herbal medicines

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Side-effects and allergic reactions

5.3.2 Poor standardization

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Relatively untapped markets of the Asia-Pacific region

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 R&D

6.1.3 Manufacturing

6.1.4 Distribution & Sales

6.1.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.6 Intensity of Rivalry

7 Global Herbal Medicine Market, by Category

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Herbal Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Herbal Functional Foods

7.4 Herbal Beauty Products

7.5 Herbal Dietary Supplements

8 Global Herbal Medicine Market, by Type of Medicinal Plants

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Marrubium vulgare

8.3 Vaccinium macrocarpon

8.4 EChinacea

8.5 Curcuma longa

8.6 Camellia sinensis

8.7 Actaea racemose

8.8 Aloe vera

8.9 Zingiber officinale

8.1 Cocos nucifera

8.11 Cinnamomum spp

9 Global Herbal Medicine Market, by Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Extracts

9.3 Powders

9.4 Capsules & Tablets

9.5 Syrups

10 Global Herbal Medicine Market, by Source

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Leaves

10.3 Root & Barks

10.4 Whole Plants

10.5 Fruits

11 Global Herbal Medicine Market, By Distribution Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

11.3 E-Commerce

12 Global Herbal Medicine Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.2.1 North America

12.2.1.1 US

Continue……

