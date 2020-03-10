Global Hemp-based Foods Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Hemp belongs to the genus Cannibis sativa and has been cultivated for thousands of years as a source of fiber, edible seeds, edible oil, lubricant, and as a fuel.
Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat. Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.
The global average price of Hemp-based Foods is experienced a fluctuate trend. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.
The classification of Hemp-based Foods includes Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder and others, and the proportion of Whole Hemp Seed in 2016 is about 41%.
Hemp-based Foods can be purchased in supermarkets, convenience stores and others. The most proportion of Hemp-based Foods is distributed in supermarkets, and the proportion in 2016 is 46%.
According to this study, over the next five years the Hemp-based Foods market will register a 25.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1830 million by 2024, from US$ 470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hemp-based Foods business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hemp-based Foods market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Hemp-based Foods value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Manitoba Harvest
Hemp Oil Canada
Braham & Murray
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
Just Hemp Foods
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Nutiva
Hempco
Agropro
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Naturally Splendid
Navitas Organics
Yishutang
Hemp Foods Australia
Elixinol
Canada Hemp Foods
Mettrum Originals
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hemp-based Foods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Hemp-based Foods market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hemp-based Foods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hemp-based Foods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Hemp-based Foods Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Hemp-based Foods Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Hemp-based Foods Segment by Type
2.2.1 Whole Hemp Seed
2.2.2 Hulled Hemp Seed
2.2.3 Hemp Seed Oil
2.2.4 Hemp Protein Powder
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Hemp-based Foods Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Hemp-based Foods Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Hemp-based Foods Segment by Application
2.4.1 Supermarkets
2.4.2 Convenience Stores
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Hemp-based Foods Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Hemp-based Foods Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Hemp-based Foods by Players
3.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Hemp-based Foods Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Hemp-based Foods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Hemp-based Foods Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Manitoba Harvest
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Manitoba Harvest News
12.2 Hemp Oil Canada
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.2.3 Hemp Oil Canada Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Hemp Oil Canada News
12.3 Braham & Murray
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.3.3 Braham & Murray Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Braham & Murray News
12.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.4.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech News
12.5 Canah International
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.5.3 Canah International Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Canah International News
12.6 GIGO Food
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.6.3 GIGO Food Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 GIGO Food News
12.7 Just Hemp Foods
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.7.3 Just Hemp Foods Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Just Hemp Foods News
12.8 North American Hemp & Grain Co.
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.8.3 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 North American Hemp & Grain Co. News
……Continued
