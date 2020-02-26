Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Equipment Market Future Projections | Recent Developments, Top Players and Future Growth: Edwards Lifesciences, GE Healthcare, McKesson, Teleflex Incorporated, Philips, PULSION Medical Systems SE

The Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Equipment Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Hemodynamic Monitoring Equipment Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.
The Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 855.7 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,374.2 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increasing number of surgeries and growing prevalence of diseases related to changing lifestyle of the people.
- Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026
- Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.
- Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Equipment Market
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Edwards Lifesciences, GE Healthcare, McKesson, Teleflex Incorporated, Philips, PULSION Medical Systems SE, Deltex Medical, ICU Medical, Cheetah Medical, N.I. Medical Ltd, Siemens, Uscom, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Nihon Kohden America, LiDCO Group PLC, EvenaMed, Schwarzer Cardiotek, Mars Medical Systems, Vytech, Seda S.p.A., Endotronix, CNSystems Medizintechnik GmbH, Osypka Medical Inc, Caretaker LLC, Nihon Kohden, NIHON KOHDEN EUROPE GmbH
Market Drivers: Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Equipment Market
- Rising geriatric population over the world is a major factor leading to industry growth
- Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver
Market Restraints: Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Equipment Market
- Risks related to invasive hemodynamic monitoring is acting as a major restraint for the market
- Lack of awareness related to diagnosis of various diseases will also hamper the market demand
Competitive Analysis: Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Equipment Market
The global hemodynamic monitoring equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hemodynamic monitoring equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Market: Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Equipment Market
- In September 2018, ICU Medical Inc. integrated their ICU Medical MedNet safety software with Allscripts Sunrise HER, which enabled both infusion documentation and smart pump programming to offer hospitals with greater visibility, nurse satisfaction and infusion safety to patient care.
- In May 2018, Deltex Medical Group plc launched TrueVue Loops display software on CardioQ-ODM+ haemodynamic monitoring platform, which helped its users to give a simultaneous display of patient’s aortic blood pressure and aortic blood flow velocity.
Market Segmentation: Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Equipment Market
By Product
- Monitors (Pulmonary artery catheters, Cardiac output monitors, Others)
- Disposables (Probes, Airflow Sensors, Circuits, Others)
- Services
By Type
- Invasive
- Minimally invasive
- Noninvasive
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics and ambulatory care centers
- Home care settings
By Geography
- USA (North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
