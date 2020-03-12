Global Helicopters Market Size, Share, Projections, SWOT Analysis, Competitors Analysis, Product Research, Segmentation and Forecast by 2024

A helicopter is a type of rotorcraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally.

A helicopter is a type of rotorcraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally. The global Helicopters market is valued at 23.3 B USD in 2019 and will reach 27.9 B USD by the end of 2025.

These attributes allow helicopters to be used in congested or isolated areas where fixed-wing aircraft and many forms of vertical takeoff and landing aircraft cannot perform.

According to this study, over the next five years the Helicopters market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 26500 million by 2024, from US$ 24100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Helicopters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Helicopters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Report understands the needs of its customers and hence provides reports which are not only insightful, but ensure no information is left behind. Likewise, the Global Helicopters Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Helicopters Market report includes the Helicopters market segmentation. The Helicopters market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Helicopters market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

This study considers the Helicopters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Light Helicopters

Medium Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military

Civil & Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Airbus Helicopters

Robinson Helicopter

Russian Helicopters

Bell

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Boeing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Helicopters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Helicopters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Helicopters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Helicopters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Helicopters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary:

Market Overview

Helicopters Market Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Helicopters Market by Players:

Helicopters Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2019

Helicopters Sale Price by Players

Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Helicopters Market by Regions:

Helicopters by Regions

Global Helicopters Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas:

Americas Helicopters Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC:

APAC Helicopters Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Chapter Seven: Europe:

Helicopters Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:

Middle East & Africa Helicopters Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries

Chapter Nine: Helicopters Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:

Helicopters Market Drivers and Impact

Helicopters Industry Challenges and Impact

Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Helicopters Distributors

Helicopters Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Helicopters Market Forecast:

Helicopters Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

Helicopters Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

Global Helicopters Forecast by Application

Chapter Twelve: Helicopters Market Key Players Analysis:

Sensus

Company Details

Helicopters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2019)

Helicopters Product Offered

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion on Helicopters Market

