Global Helicopter Avionics Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Introduction

Helicopter avionic systems aid in providing flight route pictures as well as flight instrument data. These displays project information, such as speed, position, altitude, vertical rate, and GPS active waypoint. For example, Garmin develops G500H flight display that features LCD screens with multi-functional display on the left and primary flight display on the right. Significant technological advances in the field of helicopter avionics are a major driving factor for many of the helicopter modernization initiatives. For example, Boeing, NASA, and Rockwell Collins have collaborated to innovate cockpit avionics systems like autopilots, cockpit displays, and flight control systems.

Avionics systems play a major role in the efficient movement of the helicopters, and these systems need to be upgraded at regular intervals to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. For the past 10 years, NASA has been focusing on Synthetic Vision System (SVS) related research programs in collaboration with researchers from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), NASA’s Langley Research Center, Avionics Engineering Center for Synthetic Vision Research, and other industry stakeholders. Millions of dollars are being invested in this project, which aims to develop advanced synthetic vision systems for helicopters.

Regional Analysis

The global Helicopter Avionics market is estimated to witness a 9.76% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2016, the market was led by North America with 38.53% share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with shares of 25.19% and 17.22%, respectively. The Asia Pacific region has become a lucrative region for the firms that develop helicopter avionics and related systems, due to the increasing focus of countries such as India, China, among others to develop helicopter avionics systems. The North American region has the highest share of global helicopter avionics market with the region operating approximately 33% of world helicopter fleet. The region is home to few of the world’s most renowned commercial, civil, and military helicopter manufacturers, i.e., Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Boeing, and MD HELICOPTERS, INC. In addition, the region leads in global technological advancements, and thus, generates very high demand for helicopter avionics systems. Although, Canada makes some investments in the development of such advanced systems, the market is primarily dependent on the U.S. The region accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2016, primarily due to the presence of major manufacturers, such as Honeywell International Inc., Garmin Ltd., and Rockwell Collins in this region. So, the market in North America is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of helicopter avionics market are Avidyne Corporation (U.S.), Astronautics Corporation of America (U.S.), Cobham Plc (U.K), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Garmin Ltd (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), and Thales Group (France). Thales, Honeywell, and Garmin accounted for nearly 60% market share of the global market in 2016.

Key Findings

> The global helicopter avionics market in this report has been segmented on the basis of engine type into single engine and twin engine. Single engine segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period.

> The global helicopter avionics market in this report has been segmented on the basis of system into five types, namely, flight management system, health monitoring system, communication system, navigation & surveillance system, and electrical & emergency system. The health monitoring system segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period.

> North America dominated the global helicopter avionics market in 2016. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,058.3 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes –

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

