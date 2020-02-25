Global Helichrysum Essential Oil Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges with Different Segments, Forecast- 2028

The Report Helichrysum Essential Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Helichrysum Essential Oil is an essential oil derived from the Helichrysum genus plants flowers. There are about 600 species of Helichrysum in the world. Helichrysum Essential Oil is mainly derived from the species Helichrysum italicum. The plant origin is known to be the Mediterranean region and Asian regions. The plant flowers are harvested primarily in the countries namely Spain, France, Italy, and the Balkans. The Helichrysum genus belongs to the Asteraceae family which also includes the sunflower. Helichrysum Essential Oil is also popular with other names as “immortelle” and “everlasting” due to its use in traditional times and mythological importance. Helichrysum Essential Oil is considered as one of the most expensive essential oils. However, it is known to have highest shelf life period compared to other essential oils. Due to its unique and high intense fragrance, it has a competitive advantage over other essential oils. Helichrysum Essential Oil is yellow to red color oil and known to have a fruit-like odor.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Helichrysum Essential Oil has a rich traditional use for thousands of years in countries like Portugal, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, and Spain. Dried Helichrysum flowers were known to be offered to the Greek gods. Pharmacologists and health and wellness product manufacturers have gained interest in the Helichrysum Essential Oil due to its potent antioxidant properties due to the acetophenones and phloroglucinols content.

Helichrysum Essential Oil is known to have a high potential for the derivation of pyrones, triterpenoids, sesquiterpenes, and flavonoids. Helichrysum Essential Oil is also known to have various full-body benefits due to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antimicrobial, and antibacterial properties, free radical scavenging activity, corticoid-like effects and inflammatory enzyme inhibition. Helichrysum flowers in dried form were offered to Greek gods and are used as traditional medicine till date in the Mediterranean countries. Increase in the spread of knowledge on Helichrysum Essential Oil across various social media platform with higher health benefits has spread its demand across multiple parts of the world. The multifunctional properties of Helichrysum Essential Oil make it able to serve as the best herbal medicinal ingredient to cure various diseases and treatment with lesser side effects. Most significant uses of the Helichrysum Essential Oil includes healing wounds, treatment of infections and digestive problems, support the nervous system and cardiac health, and treatment of respiratory problems.

Global Helichrysum Essential Oil: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Nature the global Helichrysum Essential Oil market has been segmented as –

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of Source, the global Helichrysum Essential Oil market has been segmented as–

Flowers

Leaves

Others

On the basis of End-Users, the global Helichrysum Essential Oil market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Food and Beverages

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Helichrysum Essential Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Helichrysum Essential Oil market are Mountain Rose Herbs, Rocky Mountain Oils, Allin Exporters and Others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Several experimental studies have revealed that Helichrysum Essential Oil is a rich source of compounds of pharmacological interest as it operates as a natural antifungal, antibiotic, and antimicrobial. Leaves and flowers of the Helichrysum plants are commonly used for the extraction of Helichrysum Essential Oil. Research is being carried out to find the efficacy levels of Helichrysum Essential Oil as traditional medicine in curing various diseases. Helichrysum compounds support in the secretion of gastric juices required for to break down food and aid digestion. Helichrysum essential oil has been extensively used by the Turkish as folk medicine as a diuretic lower bloating by drawing excess water out of the body, and for relieving stomachaches. Helichrysum Essential Oil is also known for promoting cell health in aiding the recycling of dead cells and stimulation of the production of new ones. Helichrysum Essential Oil efficacy is highest at maximum purity levels, i.e., 100%, organic and therapeutic-grade to achieve maximum health benefits form the oil.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in the Helichrysum Essential Oil report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, source and end-user of the Helichrysum Essential Oil segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data related to Helichrysum Essential Oil are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the critical data points covered in the Helichrysum Essential Oil report include:

An overview of the Helichrysum Essential Oil market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Helichrysum Essential Oil market, and its potential.

Helichrysum Essential Oil market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends.

Detailed value chain analysis of the Helichrysum Essential Oil market.

The cost structure of the Helichrysum Essential Oil and its segments covered in the study.

In-depth pricing analysis of Helichrysum Essential Oil, by its product segments, regions and by major market participants.

Analysis of supply and demand of Helichrysum Essential Oil, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario.

Analysis of the Helichrysum Essential Oil market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants.

Competitive landscape of the Helichrysum Essential Oil market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market.

