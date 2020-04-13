Chemicals

Global Heat-transfer Fluid Forecast & Opportunities 2019

April 13, 2020
In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Heat-transfer Fluid market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2019-2025). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing the growth of the global Heat-transfer Fluid market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Heat-transfer Fluid market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about market’s current status.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Chemical

ExxonMobil

Eastman

Shell

British Petroleum

Dupont

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synthetic Organic Heat Transfer Fluid

Mineral Oils

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Asphalt Production

Plastics & Rubber Processing

Other

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Heat-transfer Fluid Market Overview

  • Overview and Scope of global Heat-transfer Fluid Market
  • Global Heat-transfer Fluid Market Sales and Market Share
  • Sales and Growth Comparison of global Heat-transfer Fluid Market
  • Global Heat-transfer Fluid Market by Regions

Chapter 2: Global Heat-transfer Fluid Market segments

  • Global Heat-transfer Fluid Sales and Revenue by applicants
  • Global Heat-transfer Fluid Market Competition by Players
  • Global Heat-transfer Fluid Market by product segments
  • Global Heat-transfer Fluid Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 3:  Global Heat-transfer Fluid Market marketing channel

  • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
  • Direct Marketing
  • Marketing channel trend and development

…. Continued

