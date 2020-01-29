Global Heat Stress Monitor Market – Massive Industry Improvement Till 2026

The Global Heat Stress Monitor Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Heat Stress Monitor Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

Global Heat Stress Monitor Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 41.95 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 73.10 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rising trend can be attributed to the rising safety and health concerns of the workers employed in difficult environmental conditions.

This report will help you understand:

Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.

Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Heat Stress Monitor Market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

TSI Incorporated, FLIR Systems, Nielsen-Kellerman, Romteck Australia Pty Ltd, Sensidyne, Sper Scientific, Runrite Electronics (Pty) LTD, SCADACore, PCE Instruments, Air-Met Scientific, Enviro Systems Inc., Anaum, Scarlet Tech, General Tools, LSI LASTEM s.r.l, skSATO (SATO KEIRYOKI MFG. CO., LTD.), Besantek, TES Electrical Electronic Cop.,

Market Drivers: Global Heat Stress Monitor Market

Increased concern about the safety and health of workers and the low cost of these monitors is expected to drive the market growth

Rising adoption and safety regulations regarding heat stress management is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Heat Stress Monitor Market

Lack of information and required professionals for the monitoring of heat stress is expected to act as a restraint to the market

Absence of any severe regulations regarding the employment of heat stress monitors in the applicable industries is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Heat Stress Monitor Market

The global heat stress monitor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Heat Stress Monitor Market

In July 2017, Fujitsu Limited announced that they had developed a new algorithm for the evaluation of heat stress in security guards, called Human Centric AI Zinrai, which aimed at calculating the heat stress over a continued period of time rather than calculating the levels once.

2018 Advanced Institute on Disaster Risk Reduction with Systems Approach for Slow-Onset Climate Disasters (AI-SOCD) aimed at focusing on heat stress sensors, early warning & information technology taking place in IRDR ICoE-Taipei from June 4-8, 2018.

Market Segmentation: Global Heat Stress Monitor Market

By Offering

Hardware/Software

Services

By Product

Fixed

Handheld

Portable

By Technology

Black Globe/Globe Thermometer

Natural Wet Bulb

Dry Bulb Thermometer

Relative Humidity & Air Flow

By Application

Military

Athletics & Sports

Manufacturing Plants

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others (Shipbuilding Operations, Agriculture)

By Geography

USA ( North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Europe ( Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China , South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Japan, China South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

