Global Hearing Aids Market to Reach US$6 billion by 2025 | CMR Report

The global hearing aids market is projected to reach around $6 billion by 2025. Rise in the number of cases of deafness due to increasing levels of noise pollution along with ear infections, birth complications and genetic disorders are the key drivers for the hearing aids market. As per the study conducted by WHO in 2012, 360 million people worldwide are suffering from hearing loss, out of which 32 million are children. Over 35 million adults and children in the U.S. suffer from some level of hearing impairment as per the FDA estimates. Rise in geriatric population around the world contributes to the growth of this market. Additionally, demand for advanced as well as miniature hearing devices will fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The introduction of digital signal processors has also contributed largely to the growth of hearing aids market.

Competitive Analysis of Hearing Aids Market:

Sonova Holding AG

William Demant Holdings A/S

ReSound

Benson Hearing

MED-EL

Micro Tech Systems

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Medtronic

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Widex A/S

Categorical Division by Type:

In-The-Ear Hearing Aids

Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids

Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Based on Application:

Market Opportunities

With major players such as Sonova Holding AG and William Demant Holdings A/S taking large scale undertakings in the retail sector, significant opportunities lie in the retail sector in coming years.

Technological innovations in speech enhancement and digital noise cancellation will further add to the value proposition of the hearing aids. Innovations in IT application enabled devices will play a crucial role in hearing aids market in the near future with many companies innovating Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity devices.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Hearing Aids Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

