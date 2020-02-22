Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Detailed In New Research By Top Most Key Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Now-a-days the drug development process is characterized by large clinical trials, rapid changes in trials protocols for efficient management of data generated and complex procedures, with the growing price of in-house research, the demand for contract research outsourcing is also increasing. These trends have formed pressure on healthcare companies to develop efficient drug development and product commercialization process. Along with the drug development efficiency, healthcare companies are looking to merge and simplify the supply chain, directing sourcing among a preferred number of multiple service providers. In response, large CROs are actively expanding their offerings beyond core clinical research services. Contract research organizations work closely with healthcare companies to conduct clinical research programs and support marketing activities for them. An increasing number of healthcare companies are outsourcing their clinical trials and other services to the contract research organizations.

This report on the healthcare contract research outsourcing market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the healthcare contract research outsourcing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Syneos Health, PAREXEL International, ICON PLC, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Charles River, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance), IQVIA, Medpace, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

The Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcings Market, by Service

Clinical Trial Service

Preclinical

Clinical

Regulatory Service

Clinical Data Management & Biometrics

Electronic data capture

Electronic Patient Recorded Outcomes

Others

Medical Writing

Pharmacovigilance

Site Management Protocol

Others

Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcings Market, by Therapeutic Area

Oncology/Hematology

CNS

CV/Metabolic

Respiratory

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Rare Diseases

Medical Devices

Others

Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcings Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes & Government organizations

Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcings Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

