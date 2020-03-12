Global Healthcare Biometrics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report “Global Healthcare Biometrics Market By Product Type (Single Factor Recognition (Fingerprint, Face, Palm, Others), Two factor Recognition, Multi Factor Recognition), By Application (Healthcare Record Security, Patient Tracking, Remote Patient Monitoring, Workforce Management, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Organizations, Research & Academic Institutes), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World) – Trends and Forecast to 2024”, has accounted to market revenue of USD 1.2 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast by 2024.

Click the link to Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-healthcare-biometrics-market

“Global Healthcare Biometrics Market” has accounted to market revenue of USD 1.4 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast by 2024.

Global Healthcare Biometrics Market – Leading Key Players

NEC Corporation, 3M Cogent, Inc., Safran S.A., Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., Impravata, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Lumidigm, ZKteco, Digital Persona, Bioconnect, Thales S.A., Fulcrum biometrics, and M2SYS, LLC among others.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Industry Overview of Healthcare Biometrics

Global Healthcare Biometrics Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Size by Type and Application (2019-2024)

Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2024)

Healthcare Biometrics Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Research Finding/Conclusion

Appendix

The report has 220 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-healthcare-biometrics-market

Healthcare Biometrics Market – Market Segmentation:

The global biometric market is segmented based on product type into single factor authentication, two factor authentication and multifactor authentication. Single factor authentication dominates the market with more than 70% of the market; however two factor authentications is expected to grow with the highest CAGR 23.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2024. The single factor authentication is further segmented based on technology into fingerprint recognition, palm recognition, iris scan recognition, vein recognition, face recognition and voice recognition among others. The fingerprint recognition is dominant in this market and used across all end users. The non-contact recognition solutions such as voice are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.7% in the forecast period, owing to the need of non-intrusive mode of security and data can be captured while at a distance.

Based on applications the global healthcare biometrics market is segmented into healthcare record security, patient tracking, remote patient monitoring, workforce management and, others. In 2015, the healthcare record security application dominates the market accounting to USD 297.6 million, and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 27.2% in the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the increasing acceptance of Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions in the healthcare IT landscape.

Healthcare Biometrics Market – Geographical Segmentation

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. U.S. is the pioneer of the biometric solutions all along. The biometric solutions market in the U.S. is expected to have excellent growth opportunities, owing to the existence of numerous large hospitals and health systems, changing regulations, increasing funding in healthcare IT framework, and growing need to restrain cyber theft of EHR. The North America biometrics market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 22.3% in the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape: Healthcare Biometrics Market

The global healthcare biometrics market is very competitive with a large number of players competing to penetrate the market. The market players are using organic and non-organic growth strategies such as product launch, mergers, acquisitions, investments and funding to penetrate the market. Out of all growth strategies used by the players in this market during 2010 to 2016 product launches were most frequent with 73% of the total number of developments. Fujitsu dominates the market with 17.7% market share of the global healthcare biometrics market, owing to their large depth and breadth in the biometric solutions, such as PalmSecure Biolock, PalmSecure ID Match and PalmSecure TrueIdentity. Some of the other major players in this market are NEC Corporation, 3M Cogent, Inc., Safran S.A., Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., Impravata, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Lumidigm, ZKteco, Digital Persona, Bioconnect, Thales S.A., Fulcrum biometrics, and M2SYS, LLC among others.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include:

Report Scope

Market drivers and restrains

Key trends of the market

Challenges of market growth

Major players in the market

CAGR values for the forecast period and historic years

Inquiry Before Buying and Discuss Report Customization with Industry Expert @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-healthcare-biometrics-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]