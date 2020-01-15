Global Healthcare Biometric Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Healthcare Biometric Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Biometric market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Biometric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Biometric development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
NEC Corporation
Fujitsu
3M
MorphoTrust
Imprivata
Suprema
BIO-key International
Crossmatch
Hitachi Ltd.
Integrated Biometrics
Genkey Solutions B.V.
Agnitio
Nuance Communications
Qualcomm Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Face Recognition
Fingerprint Recognition
Iris Recognition
Vein Recognition
Palm Geometry Recognition
Behavioral Recognition
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Research Institute
Laboratories
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
