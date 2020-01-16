Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Market to Reach US$1 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Healthcare Assistive Robots Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Healthcare Assistive Robots Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

Healthcare assistive robots market is expected to be around $1 billion by 2025. With rise in the aging population globally, eldercare has become a major concern driving the assistive robots market. In 2014, the total American geriatric population was 46.2 million representing 14.5% of the total population. By 2040, this will grow up to 21.7% of the total American population. Advancements in robotics have facilitated the development of precisely modeled robots. Such robots can prove highly valuable in hospitals as well as at home care facilities. With a rise in geriatric population, demand for assistive robots is expected to increase globally, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Untapped medical opportunities and increased focus on improving healthcare infrastructureare set to drivethe demand for assistive robots in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Analysis of Healthcare Assistive Robots Market:

Barrett Technology

LLC.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

KUKA Robot Group

Interactive Motion Technologies Inc.

Kinova Robotics

Hansen Medical Inc.

HONDA Motor Co. Ltd.

Hocoma

GaitTronics Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Cyberdyne Inc

Distinguishing the increasing predominance of Healthcare Assistive Robots Market, this market research report demonstrates to be a key source of management and thorough data on the market across the globe. To coordinate with the perspective and forecast, this Healthcare Assistive Robots report assesses the present market along with the changing trends on the marketplace. It is systematic research depending on the market and examines the competitive frame of their global Healthcare Assistive Robots Industry. Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace. The Report Data includes marketplace figures, graphs, and statistics and renders an innovative degree calculated strategy of their worldwide market.

Categorical Division by Type:

Surveillance and security

Humanoid

Rehabilitation

Socially Assistive

Based on Application:

Stroke

Cognitive and Motor Skills

Orthopedics

Market Opportunities

Sensors possess great potential for enhancing the ability of robots to analyze and interact with their environment in a more efficient way, and advancements to connect robots to different types of mobile devices are set to drive the demand for healthcare assistive robots. Such technological advancements will bring in huge growth opportunities for the key players in the market.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Healthcare Assistive Robots Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Definition

3.1.2. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Segmentation

3.2. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Healthcare Assistive Robots of Drivers

3.2.2. Healthcare Assistive Robots Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market, By Service

6. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market, By Application

7. Healthcare Assistive Robots Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

