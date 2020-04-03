Global Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Projections, Segmentation and Forecast By 2025 – Market Research Report 2019

Global healthcare analytics market to reach USD 293.3 billion by 2025. Global Healthcare analytics Market valued approximately USD 8.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.3 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The advent of electronic records, mobile applications and eHealth has reduced the communication gap between healthcare providers and patients which is considered as a major growth trend for the global healthcare analytics market.

Key drivers for the healthcare analytics market are integration of big data analytics in healthcare along with the government programs to promote the adoption of EHR. According to the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (Mass Tech) in 2015, Massachusetts research universities, hospitals and institutions has received grants over $115 million from the federal government in the form of prime grants to fund 194 different big data projects. A majority of these grants were funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the National Science Foundation, NASA and NOAA among others. Most highly funded projects work to combine disparate data sets for highly complex analysis. Through this funding, almost half of these centers use data-driven, analytical research methods to develop technologies, create computational tools and provide insight into the field of healthcare and life sciences. Thus, government is making efforts to explore advantages of big data analytics in various industries including healthcare to enhance operational efficiency, thereby supplementing the adoption & growth healthcare analytics.

Furthermore, growing demand of analytics in personalized and precision medicine is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the healthcare analytics market across the globe. However, high cost associated with analytics solutions act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the healthcare analytics market is segmented into type, component, delivery mode application and end-user. On the basis of type segment, the market is sub-segmented into prescriptive, descriptive, predictive of which descriptive analytics held the holds the major share owing to its applications and uses in various organizations. The component segment is classified into software, hardware and services of which service segment dominates the market due to growing demand for outsourcing these big data services. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise, web-based, cloud-based. The application segment is diversified into clinical, financial and operational and administrative. On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end-users out of which healthcare payers is expected to grow at a lucrative rate.

The regional analysis of Healthcare analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in healthcare analytics market due to increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China.

The leading market players include-

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner

Health Catalyst

IBM

Mckesson

SAS Institute Inc.

Oracle

Wipro

Optum

Medeanalytics

