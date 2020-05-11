Global Health Insurance Market 2019 growing at a CAGR of xx% By End Of 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Health Insurance Market” research report by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Health insurance is a means for financing a person’s health care expenses. While the majority of people have private health insurance, primarily through an employer, many others obtain coverage through programs offered by the government. Other individuals do not have health insurance at all.

Health insurance is a type of insurance coverage that covers the cost of an insured individual’s medical and surgical expenses. Depending on the type of health insurance coverage, either the insured pays costs out-of-pocket and is then reimbursed, or the insurer makes payments directly to the provider.

Scope of the Report:

Health insurance market kept growing in recent years. USA and European are the major market of health insurance. As the emerging market, China has a potential market and will surely be an important market of health insurance.

The global revenue of the health insurance in 2015 reach over 7029 (100 M USD); the growth rate is around 25.16%.

In 2015, USA premium income reached 2629 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 22%; European premium income reached 2924 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 24%; China premium income was 355 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 41%.

The global Health Insurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Health Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Health Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Health Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Anthem

UnitedHealth Group

DKV

BUPA

Kaiser Permanente

Aetna Inc

PICC

PingAn

Kunlun

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Insured Liability

Payment Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

