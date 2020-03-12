Global HD Map Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications

Orbisreserach.Com adds “Global HD Map Market” To Its Research Database.

The Global HD Map Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HD Map development in United States, Europe and China.

HD Map (High Definition Map) is one of the essential members of the safe driving core chain. High Definition means that the absolute coordinates are more accurate. Absolute coordinate accuracy refers to the accuracy of a target on a map and a real thing in the real world. The absolute accuracy of a HD Map is generally fine at the sub-meter level, and the relative accuracy of the landscape (eg, the relative position accuracy of the lane and lane, lane and lane) is often higher. On the other hand, HD Map contain more informative and detailed information on road traffic information. HD Map not only have high-precision coordinates, but also accurate road shape, and each lane slope, curvature, heading, elevation, roll data are also included.

USA has the largest global manufacturers in HD Map market, while the Europe is the second value market for HD Map in 2017.

HD Map technology is not mature now, the market outlook is full of uncertainty. But with the unstoppable development of ADAS and autonomous cars, and HD Map is essential to achieve autonomous cars, so we expect, HD Map future will be very bright.

In 2018, the global HD Map market size was 200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 68.3% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

TomTom

Google

Alibaba (AutoNavi)

Navinfo

Mapmyindia

Sandborn

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network

Application

Market segment by Application, split into

ADAS

Autonomous Vehicles

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global HD Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the HD Map development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

