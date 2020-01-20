Global HbA1c Testing Device Market Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

HbA1c levels, which reflect the average plasma glucose concentration over the preceding three months, play a pivotal role in the diagnosis, assessment, and monitoring of diabetes.

The immediate feedback of HbA1c levels is highly effective for controlling plasma glucose levels.

Scope of the Global HbA1c Testing Device Market Report

This report focuses on the HbA1c Testing Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of HbA1c Testing Device is in the decreasing trend, from 1967 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1909 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of HbA1c Testing Device includes Bench-top, Compact, Portable, and the proportion of bench-top in 2016 is about 50%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

HbA1c Testing Device is widely used in hospitals, homecare and other place. The most proportion of HbA1c Testing Device is used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 50%.

The worldwide market for HbA1c Testing Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 1860 million US$ in 2024, from 1080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global HbA1c Testing Device Market Segment by Manufacturers

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Siemens

Tosoh

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Trinity Biotech

HUMAN Diagnostics

Arkray

OSANG Healthcare

Erba Diagnostics

PTS Diagnostics

GREEN CROSS MEDIS

Liteon Technology

DiaSys Diagnostic

EKF Diagnostics

Convergent Technologies

Global HbA1c Testing Device Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global HbA1c Testing Device Market Segment by Type

Bench-top

Compact

Portable

Global HbA1c Testing Device Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Homecare

Other

