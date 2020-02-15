Global Harmonic Filter Market Analysis BY Emerging Key Players -ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric Se, Eaton Corporation PLC, Schaffner Holding AG, Siemens AG, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG)

Global Harmonic Filter Market report contains basic, secondary and advanced data referring to the worldwide standing and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, phase and forecasts from 2017 to 2024.

The Global Harmonic Filter Market accounted to USD 720.2 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in harmonic filter market are ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric Se, Eaton Corporation PLC, Schaffner Holding AG, Siemens AG, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG), TDK Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Arteche, AVX Corporation, Mte Corporation, Comsys Ab, Enspec Power Ltd, Mirus International Inc., LPI-NZ Ltd, Mesta Electronic Inc., Reo AG, Baron Power Ltd, TCI, LLC, Danfoss A/S, Sinexcel Electric Co., Ltd, LPI-NZ Ltd, Clariant Power System Ltd., Inphase Power Technologies Private Limited, Rem Electromach Pvt. Ltd. among others. In 2017, ABB partners with Scott Engineering to deliver six unique capacitor banks for six huge Canadian gas processing plants.

Market Definition: Global Harmonic Filter Market

A harmonic filter is used to eliminate the harmonic distortion caused by appliances. Harmonics are currents and voltages that are continuous multiples of the fundamental frequency of 60 Hz such as 120 Hz (2nd harmonic) and 300 Hz (5th harmonic). The latest trend in this market is the high power quality and reliability, increase in variable frequency devices help in the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type the harmonic filter market is segmented into Active Harmonic Filter (AHF), Passive Harmonic Filter (PHF), Tuned Passive Harmonic Filter, and Detuned Passive Harmonic Filter. The tuned passive harmonic filters market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of voltage level the harmonic filter market is segmented into Low-Voltage Harmonic Filters, Medium-Voltage Harmonic Filters, and High-Voltage Harmonic Filters. The medium-voltage harmonic filters market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of application the harmonic filter market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, and Residential. The Industrial market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

The industrial segments are further classified into Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Pulp and Paper, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Water Treatment, Packaging, Food Processing. The water treatment market is expected to grow in the forecasted period

On the basis of geography, harmonic filter market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Harmonic Filter Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

