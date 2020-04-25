Global Harmonic Drive Transmission System Market Efficiency, Applications, Pricing and Value

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Harmonic Drive System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Branded and trademarked by the Harmonic Drive Company, harmonic drive refers to strain wave gear commonly used in robotics, and in aerospace to some extent. Key functions of harmonic drive system include gear reduction, along with ad hoc functions of increasing rotational speed and differential gearing.

Harmonic drive system imparts advantages of zero backlash, high positional accuracy, low vibration, and compact design all of which highly desired for robots. With robots increasingly making waves in nearly all spheres of human functioning, harmonic drive system market is indirectly receiving a boost.

Harmonic Drive System consisting of wave generator bearing (top left), flexspline cup (top right) and circular spline ring (bottom).It is very commonly implemented in robotics today and used in aerospace as well, for gear reduction but may also be used to increase rotational speed, or for differential gearing.

This report presents the worldwide Harmonic Drive System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

HDSI

Leaderdrive

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

BHDI

Zhejiang Laifual

Nidec-Shimpo

BENRUN Robot

Cone Drive

Harmonic Drive System Breakdown Data by Type

Cup Style

Hat Style

Harmonic Drive System Breakdown Data by Application

Industry Robot

Semiconductor Equipment

Flat Panel Equipment

Machine Tools

Optical Machine

Harmonic Drive System Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Harmonic Drive System status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Harmonic Drive System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Harmonic Drive System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

