Global Hardware Encryption Market: Revolutionary Opportunities, Size, Share, Business Statistics, Growth Prospects and Forecast 2027

With the increase in cyber-attacks against many organisations ranging from industrial to government networks data security is the prime focus for the IT network managers. The growth of mobile devices also poses a challenge to data security as there is an increase in a number of cyber thefts. Organisation need to securely encrypt their network in order to avoid any such data theft. Many organisations adopt software based encryption but hardware encryption has some unique advantages once implemented.

Hardware-based encryption is a self-contained software and doesn’t need any additional software which uses a device to perform encryption and decryption which is therefore free from malware or viruses attacks.

Organisations adopt Hardware encryption as no additional drivers need to be loaded so it can be configure in little time and also perform with minimum user interaction. Hardware encryption market is expected to grow as it is best suited for sensitive data protection in financial, healthcare and government sectors.

Global Hardware Encryption Market drivers:

The major driver for adopting hardware encryption by many organisations to protect valuable information from data breaches and cyber thefts. The financial institutions are adopting hardware encryption in order to refrain from financial fraud during its banking operations.

The other major driver for adoption of Hardware-based encryption by many organisations as it offers stronger resilience and many hackers won’t be able to attack hardware encrypted system as crypto module used will shut down the system automatically if an attempt occur for password cracking. The growth in technology in manufacturing portable and mobile devices also fuel the market growth of hardware encryption.

As some government also regulate the organisations with which they work prescribe a standard set of rules in order to implement hardware encryption for sensitive data which show a positive impact in market growth of hardware encryption.

The major drawback of hardware based encryption solution providers is cost of hardware and updates of the hardware is only possible through device substitution.

Global Hardware Encryption Market: Segmentation

Global Hardware Encryption market is segmented based on product type, by vertical, by region.

On the basis of the product type Global Hardware Encryption market is segmented to Hard Disk Drives, Solid-State Drives, USB Flash Drives, and others.

The global hardware encryption market on the basis of vertical is segmented to media and entertainment sector, BFSI, healthcare sector, transportation, public sector, manufacturing sector, retail sector, IT & Telecom sector, energy & utilities and others

On basis of region global hardware encryption market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and The Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Hardware Encryption Market Overview:

Majority of the Hardware Encryption market is dominated by Asia pacific region due to expansion of IT and telecommunication services and followed by North America and Europe. North America region is also expected to significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Hardware Encryption Market Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in Global Hardware Encryption Market include Seagate Technology LLC, Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Samsung, Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology and Kingston Technology Corporation

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Hardware Encryption Market segments

Global Hardware Encryption Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Global Hardware Encryption Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

Global Hardware Encryption Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

Global Hardware Encryption Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Hardware Encryption Market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Benelux

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

