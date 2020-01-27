Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market 2019-2024

This report studies the Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption market, Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption (FDE) is available from many hard disk drive (HDD) vendors, including: Seagate Technology, Western Digital, Samsung, Toshiba and also solid-state drive vendors such as SanDisk, Samsung, Micron and Integral Memory. The symmetric encryption key is maintained independently from the CPU, thus removing computer memory as a potential attack vector.

Full-disk encryption is encryption at the hardware level. FDE works by automatically converting data on a hard drive into a form that cannot be understood by anyone who doesn’t have the key to “undo” the conversion.

Scope of the Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market Report

This report focuses on the Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Of the major players of Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption, Seagate Technology maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Seagate Technology accounted for 23.16 % of the Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption sales volume market share in 2017. Other players include Western Digital Corp, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Kingston, Micron Technology Inc., and Intel, The market share are as follows: 21.07%, 21.54%, 20.04%, 20.57%, 19.52%, 19.55%.

In this study, the Production for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Production divided into four geographic regions: In North America, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 15.98%. In the Europe, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 14.58%. In China, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 15.35%.The Production of Southeast Asia accounted for 38.50% and in other region 15.59% in 2017. Among all regions, Southeast Asia is estimated to represent the highest share.

In this study, the Consumption for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Production divided into six geographic regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Asia Others, The market share are as follows 28.59%, 27.79%, 19.30%, 6.07%, 6.34%, 4.74% and 7.16%Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest share.

The worldwide market for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market Segment by Manufacturers

Seagate Technology PLC

Western Digital Corp

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

Kingston

Micron Technology Inc

Intel

Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market Segment by Type

Hard Disk Drive (HDD) FDE

Solid State Drives (SSD) FDE

Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government & Public Utilities

Manufacturing Enterprise

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

