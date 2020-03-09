Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2024 : GOJO, SC Johnson / Babyganics, Clorox, ITC / Savlon, BloomsBerry Innovations, Winova

A comprehensive outline of the global Hand Sanitizer market has been prepared in this report, in order to provide every bit of available information to readers. The information containing detailed perspective is highly important for making the reader fully aware of all various facets of the global Hand Sanitizer market. While prepariong this report, analysts have incorporated latest research techniques and methodologies, without overlooking even the slightest detail. Primary as well as secondary research methodologies have been used to compile the report.

The 2018 study has 135 pages, 58 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Hand Sanitizers proves its value by lowering the risk of infection. Increasing ease of use and a choice of delivery modes are key benefits.

Hand sanitizer is an antiseptic liquid, foam, or gel used to inhibit the spread of infectious microorganisms and other harmful bacteria on the hands. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are generally more effective in eliminating microorganisms. The hand sanitizer is used to address microorganisms immune to soap and water. Alcohol-free hand sanitizers constitute another type of sanitizer. These do not strip away oils from the skin and retain moisture.

The use of hand sanitizers has gained popularity. Washing hands repeatedly, especially when on the move, is tedious and time consuming. Soap and water are not available everywhere, they dry the hands. Hand sanitizers play a vital role in facilitating hand hygiene.

Some firms having greater market power in specific markets, such as in hospitals and healthcare facilities. 3M has seen a significant increase in demand helping in the sale of 3M’s Avagard hand sanitizers.

The global market for Hand Sanitizer at $2.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to reach $5.5 billion in 2024. The markets for hand sanitizers are expected to have strong growth going forward. The market is nowhere near saturation.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

– Reckitt Benckiser / Dettol / Lysol

– Ecolab

– 3M

– Unilever Lifebouy

– Vi-Jon

– Certus Medical / Clarus

– GOJO

– SC Johnson / Babyganics

– Clorox

– ITC / Savlon

– BloomsBerry Innovations

– Winova

Key Topics

– Hand Sanitizer Antiseptic

– Hand Sanitizer Liquid

– Hand Sanitizer Foam

– Hand Sanitizer Gel

– Lowering the risk of infection

