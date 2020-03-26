Global Hair Removal Wax Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

New Study On “2019-2024 Hair Removal Wax Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Waxing is a form of semi-permanent hair removal which removes the hair from the root. Almost any area of the body can be waxed, including eyebrows, face, pubic hair, legs, arms, back, abdomen, knuckles and feet. There are many types of waxing suitable for removing unwanted hair. The global hair removal wax market was 8.14 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 14.81 billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.93% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America dominated the market in 2018 and will continue to lead the market in coming years. Europe also held major share in the market. Asia Pacific will also hold major share in the market due to growing preference for waxing method for hair removal along with innovations in hair removal wax products.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increase in beauty consciousness among customers and need to maintain well-groomed physical appearance are the major factors for the growth of the market. Rise in popularity of at-home hair removal wax techniques is also boosting the market. On the other hand, the unhygienic use of hair removal products and rising number of cases of infections is hampering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Parlour Group launches another hair removal salon at Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas, Manila, Philippines

