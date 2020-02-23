Global Gyrocopters Status and Forecast 2019-2025, By Key Players, Type, Application, and Region

This industry study presents the global Gyrocopters market size, historical breakdown data (2013–2018) and forecast (2018–2025). The Gyrocopters production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Gyrocopters in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders AutoGyro, Magni Gyro, etc.

A Gyrocopter — also known as an autogyro — is an aircraft that optically resembles a helicopter. Contrary to a helicopter, a gyrocopter also features a propeller that provides forward thrust. And unlike a helicopter, the gyrocopter‘s rotor is not engine-powered during flight, but merely passively powered by airstream that results from the forward propulsion. This is the so-called autorotation. Because of their lightweight and compact construction, gyrocopters are classified as Ultralight Aircrafts, which leads to considerable cost advantages of flight operations and also with regard to obtaining a flight license.

The high-qualified nature of the global gyrocopters market accounts for the clear dominance of well-entrenched players that operate in international markets. This poses challenge for small players that compete with large players with respect to quality, safety, functionalities, and services. The use of newer technologies by large players to add qualitative value to existing products will further add to the woes of small players.

Global Gyrocopters market size will reach 86 million US$ by 2025, from 56 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gyrocopters.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

· AutoGyro

· Magni Gyro

· ELA Aviation

· Trixy Aviation Products

· Aviomania Aircraft

· Celier Aviation

· Aviation Artur Trendak

· Sport Copter

· Rotorvox

· Niki Rotor Aviation

· Carpenterie Pagotto

· Sun Hawk Aviation

Gyrocopters Breakdown Data by Type:

· Open Cockpit

· Enclosed Cockpit

Gyrocopters Breakdown Data by Application:

· Civil Use

· Military

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Gyrocopters status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Gyrocopters manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gyrocopters Market Size

2.1.1 Global Gyrocopters Revenue 2013–2025

2.1.2 Global Gyrocopters Production 2013–2025

2.2 Gyrocopters Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018–2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Gyrocopters Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Gyrocopters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Gyrocopters Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Gyrocopters Market

2.4 Key Trends for Gyrocopters Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Gyrocopters Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Gyrocopters Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Key Industry Players

8.1 AutoGyro

8.1.1 AutoGyro Company Details

8.1.2 Production and Revenue of Gyrocopters

8.1.3 AutoGyro Gyrocopters Product Description

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1.5 AutoGyro Economic Activity & Plans

8.2 Magni Gyro

8.2.1 Magni Gyro Company Details

8.2.2 Production and Revenue of Gyrocopters

8.2.3 Magni Gyro Gyrocopters Product Description

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2.5 Magni Gyro Economic Activity & Plans

8.3 ELA Aviation

8.3.1 ELA Aviation Company Details

8.3.2 Production and Revenue of Gyrocopters

8.3.3 ELA Aviation Gyrocopters Product Description

8.3.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3.5 ELA Aviation Economic Activity & Plans

Continued…

Chapter Nine: Entry Strategy for Key Countries

Chapter Ten: Production Forecasts

Chapter Eleven: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Gyrocopters Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

