Global Guitar Strings Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast 2025

The guitar strings market is likely to rise at close to 4% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. A metallic string is an integral element of string instruments such as the guitar. So much so, the quality of material of strings, gauge of strings, winding methods, and special coatings on strings significantly influence the acoustics of a guitar. With rising uptake of music for vocation as well as for leisure, the guitar strings market is likely to receive a boost.

A string is the vibrating element that produces sound in string instruments such as the guitar. The quality of the materials, the gauge of the strings, the winding methods, and special coatings all influence the sound and performance of a guitar.

About 83% of acoustic guitarists players prefer light, custom light and extra Light. About 74% of electric guitarists prefer light, super light and custom Light.

Worldwide, Acoustic Guitars was the largest consumer of Guitar Strings, which is responsible for about 58.44 percent of Guitar Strings consumption in 2016. The remaining 41.56 percent was consumed for Underground and Collective Garages.

The global Guitar Strings market is valued at 660 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Guitar Strings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Guitar Strings in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Guitar Strings in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Guitar Strings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Guitar Strings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

D’Addario

Ernie Ball

Martin

Fender

Gibson

GHS

Elixir

Rorosound

DR Strings

Dean Markley

Everly

Augustine

Dunlop

Market size by Product

Light

Custom Light

Extra Light

Market size by End User

Electric Guitar Strings

Acoustic Guitar Strings

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Guitar Strings market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Guitar Strings market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Guitar Strings companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Guitar Strings submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Guitar Strings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Guitar Strings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

