Global Guaiacwood essential oil Market : Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Essential oils are the oils that have been extracted from a plant source, and which contain aroma compounds from the plant from which it has been extracted. Guaiacwood essential oil is derived from Bulnesia Sarmientoi plant which is found growing wild in Latin American regions. The guaiacwood essential oil is obtained from the wood of the plant, which has a strong and sensual woody fragrance with rose undertones. Guaiacwood essential oil has been a perfumer’s favorite due to its economical price point and strong performance, ever since it was brought in commercial use from the 1890’s. Guaiacwood essential oil is used in perfume manufacturing for its excellent fixative properties and a deep fragrance profile. Guaiacwood essential oil has also been reported to have multiple health benefits and is used in aromatherapy as well.

Guaiacwood essential oil is used extensively in high-quality perfumes as a base note or a heart note for its extremely soothing and woody aroma profile. The global fragrance industry is steadily increasing owing to an increased per capita income worldwide, especially in developed countries, where consumers are enabling themselves to spend more on luxury products such as perfumes and personal care products. Due to its economic nature with a strong panache to its aroma, Guaiacwood essential oil is used by high-end perfumers as well as local perfume manufacturers. This increase in global perfume market is leading to an increase in Guaiacwood essential oil demand globally. Guaiacwood essential oil is also used in cosmetics and personal care products for skin tightening properties along with the benefit or its aroma profile.

Apart from its aromatic profile, Guaiacwood essential oil is also known for its therapeutic properties. The Guaiacwood essential oil is used in aromatherapy extensively to relieve anxiety and tension. Guaiacwood essential oil scent is also known to be an aphrodisiac fragrance. Owing to increasing awareness about the negative effects of allopathic medicine, a large proportion of consumers are inclining towards alternative therapies such as aromatherapy and phytotherapy. This has surged the Guaiacwood essential oil demand in the market.

Guaiacwood essential oil is also known to be an anti-inflammatory agent and anti-fluid retention agent. Guaiacwood essential oil is used for its therapeutic properties to alleviate muscle and joint inflammation caused by rheumatism. Guaiacwood essential oil’s anti-fluid retention properties are used in the treatment of health conditions such as gout where fluid retention is a major issue.