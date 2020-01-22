Global Growth Opportunities of Piling Rigs Market to 2024

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Piling Rigs Market Growth 2019-2024” A piling rig is a construction machine for piling in foundation engineering. It is mainly applied to drill in sandy soil, clay, silty clay, etc. and widely used cast-in-place piles, diaphragm walls, foundation reinforcement and other foundation projects.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Piling Rigs market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Piling Rigs in 2018.

In the industry, XCMG profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Liebherr and SANY ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.08%, 14.42% and 13.58% in 2018.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Piling Rigs, including Small-Sized – torque is Less than 150 kN m, Middle-Sized – torque is around 150-250 kN m and Large-Sized – torque is below 250 kN m. And Middle-Sized – torque is around 150-250 kN m is the main type for Piling Rigs, and the Middle-Sized – torque is around 150-250 kN m reached a sales volume of approximately 2399 Unit in 2018, with 60.46% of global sales volume.

According to this study, over the next five years the Piling Rigs market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1450 million by 2024, from US$ 1180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Piling Rigs business, shared in Chapter 3.

Piling Rigs market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Piling Rigs market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Piling Rigs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Piling Rigs value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Small-Sized-Torque is Less than 150 kN m

Middle-Sized-Torque is around 150-250 kN m

Large-Sized-Torque is below 250 kN m

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Municipal Construction

Expressway and Bridge

Industrial and Civil Buildings

Water Conservancy Project

Others

The Piling Rigs market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

XCMG, SANY, Liebherr and More….

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Piling Rigs consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Piling Rigs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Piling Rigs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Piling Rigs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Piling Rigs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

