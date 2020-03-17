Global Growlers Market: Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Growlers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Packaging solutions are necessary in that they protect and preserve a product from any type of harm such as leakage, contamination, damage, etc. during the course of transit, consumption, and storage. Over the last few years, packaging solutions have grown in terms of appearance, features, colors and convenience. A growler is a type of vessel or container that is used to transport beer while also protecting it from degradation. These growlers are also described as simply air-tight jugs. They are becoming increasingly popular and are being widely used to bring the craft beer experience home. The sudden increase in demand for craft beer over the past years has brought many changes to society. The amendments made in state laws created the brewpub culture, which in turn, made growlers an essential accessory for craft beer lovers. These growlers are available in different colors, materials, and features.

Growlers Market – Market Segmentation:

The global growlers market is segmented on the basis of material type, opening type, capacity type, and sales channel type. On the basis of material type, the global growlers market is segmented into stainless steel, glass, polymer, and ceramic, wherein the glass is further segmented into clear glass and amber glass. Stainless steel growlers have gained traction as these are quite durable and also keep beer cold for longer periods. The ceramic based global growlers market is expected to account for less market value and volume share due to its high cost and very low availability. On the basis of opening type, the global growlers market is segmented into the twist-up cap, flip top cap, and others. On the basis of capacity type, global growlers market can be segmented into 32oz, 64oz, 128oz, and others. The 64oz based growlers have a huge demand in the global growlers market. On the basis of sales channel, the global growlers market is segmented into online sales, supermarket / hypermarket, independent stores, and beer breweries. Beer breweries are expected to account for a significant market volume share. Online sales are expected to gain a higher market value share due to the growth of e-tailing which has enabled wider availability of growlers in terms features and design.

Growlers Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors that will contribute towards the growth of the global growlers market is the growing demand for craft beer consumption. Since growlers are primarily made for craft beer consumption, this particular trend will impact the demand positively. Another important factor that will contribute to the growth of the global growlers market is that beer can now be easily transported and with the same freshness and taste as the original with the help of air tight jugs. Moreover, these jugs provide drinkers with the facility of adjusting the quantity of beer poured. Yet another reason that will add to the growth of the global growlers market is that some states have now created laws that allow growler filling facilities at places other than bars and breweries. Adding to this is the environmental sustainability aspect — the reusable nature of growlers is expected to drive the growth of the global growlers market. However, the large consumption of packaged beer in bottles and cans is expected to hamper the growth of the global growlers market. Moreover, the demand for bottles and cans is expected to grow due to growing brand consciousness amongst people and brand loyal beer drinkers who end up purchasing the same beer. Furthermore, the low availability of growler filling stations is still expected to hinder the growth of the global growlers market as these growler filling stations require long term huge investments.

Growlers Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global growlers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of the global growlers market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Given the high consumption of beer, North America and Europe are expected to be the biggest contributors to the global growlers market in terms of value and volume. Moreover, the availability of breweries and bars along with filling stations in places such as supermarkets, restaurants, etc. will also be a contributing factor for the North American and European region. Furthermore, India and China are expected to account for a significant market volume share in the Asia-Pacific region. This trend of increasing beer consumption is gaining huge traction among these lucrative economies and is expected to drive the growth of the global growlers market.

Growlers Market- Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the growlers market are Michigan Beer Growler Company, DrinkTanks, Beer City Glass, PORTLAND GROWLER CO., Glass and Growlers, Goose Creek Growler Company, GrowlerWerks, Inc., Tote Glass, Inc., The Cary Company, and DISTRIMATICS, USA.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

