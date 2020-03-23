Global Grouting Material Market share forecast to witness considerable growth from 2019 to 2024

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Grouting Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Grouting material is a flowable plastic material and should have negligible shrinkage to fill the gap or voids completely and should remain stable without cracking, de-lamination or crumbling. Injection grouting is a process of filling the cracks, voids or honeycombs under pressure in concrete or masonry structural members for repairing of cracks, strengthening of damaged concrete or masonry structural members.

There are many kinds of grouting material, such as polymer injection grouts, fiber-reinforced injection grouts, gas-forming grouts, sulfo-aluminate gouts product type. Most used two types are urethane based grout and epoxy based grouts. In 2015, production of urethane based grout took about 38.13% and epoxy based grouts took 12.80%.

Global Grouting Material market size will increase to 7490 Million US$ by 2025, from 5660 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grouting Material.

This report researches the worldwide Grouting Material market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Grouting Material breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sika

Fosroc

LATICRETE

Custom Building Products

ITW Wind Group

GCP Applied Technologies

Mapei

CICO Technologies (CTL)

Ambex Concrete Technologies

Five Star Products

Jinqi Chemical Group

Fischer Spezialbaustoffe

Nanjiang

A.W. Cook Cement Products

Psiquartz

TCC Materials

DMAR

Roundjoy

CETCO (Minerals Technologies)

Sobute New Materials

Grouting Material Breakdown Data by Type

Urethane based grout

Epoxy based grouts

Others

Grouting Material Breakdown Data by Application

Mining industry

Traffic industry

Water conservancy industry

Construction industry

Others

Grouting Material Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

