Global Ground Handling Services Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

In aviation, Ground Handling Services defines the servicing of an aircraft while it is on the ground and (usually) parked at a terminal gate of an airport.

The rapid development of the aviation industry has driven the expansion of ground handling services market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ground Handling Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ground Handling Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ground Handling Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Ground Handling Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cabin service

Catering

Passenger service

Field operation service

Others

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Civil

Military

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mallaghan

Cavotec

JBT Corporation

Cargotec

SAAB Group

Beumer Group

Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment

Aviapartner

TAV Airports Holding Co.

Skyplan Services Limited

Aerospace Jet

AFS Ground Support

Vision Aviation Global

Belau Transfer and Terminal

AN Aviation services CO.

AvJet International (FZE)

Proground GmbH

Myanmar National Airlines

Aero Specialties

Bharat Earth Movers

Oceania Aviation

Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment

Gate

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ground Handling Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ground Handling Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ground Handling Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ground Handling Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Ground Handling Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Ground Handling Services by Players

Chapter Four: Ground Handling Services by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Ground Handling Services Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

