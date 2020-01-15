Global Grid Optimization Solutions Market Overview by Business Manufactures with Forecast Analysis 2018-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Grid Optimization Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Grid optimization solutions are compact electrical devices that are used to detect and monitor power system equipment. These devices monitor electrical equipment such as transformers, arrestors, power cables, and other equipment installed in power plants or substations along with the demand-side management in smart grids.

The transition from rigid structures to smart grids is driven by factors such as climate change policies, urbanization, and technological advancements. Smart grids offer advantages such as optimization to all grid functions by installing sensors, communication systems, and information technology. This makes the grid smarter and enables utilities to achieve the balance between cost, reliability, and efficiency. Moreover, this transition also assists utilities to obtain real-time control and improved data exchange that in turn will permit them to manage risks, maximize asset utilization, carry out systematic maintenance to increase the network performance and efficiency. This will subsequently drive the need for grid optimization solutions, fueling market growth.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the grid optimization solutions market throughout the forecast period. The increased deployments in smart grid and the rise in government funding, will drive the growth of the market in the region.

This report focuses on the global Grid Optimization Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Grid Optimization Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Aclara Technologies

Eaton

FirstEnergy

Green Mountain Power

Doble Engineering Company

EKM Metering

CGI Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Components

Hardware Components

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Departments

Enterprise Sector

Financial Industry

School

Others

