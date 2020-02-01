Global Green Petroleum Coke Industry Key Insight, Top Vendor Analysis, Growth Rate and Regional Forecast 2026

Researchmoz added latest report “Green Petroleum Coke Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2012-2026”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Green Petroleum Coke Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for green petroleum coke at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global green petroleum coke market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for green petroleum coke during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the green petroleum coke market at the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global green petroleum coke market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the green petroleum coke market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global green petroleum coke market by segmenting it in terms of source, form, and application. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for green petroleum coke in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual source, form, and application segments in all the regions. Key players operating in the green petroleum coke market include Oxbow Corporation, AMINCO RESOURCES LLC., Asbury Carbons, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Atha Group, Carbograf Industrial S.A. de C.V., Rain Carbon Inc., Minmat Ferro Alloys Private Limited, Shandong KeYu Energy Co., Ltd. Weifang Lianxing New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Linyi Zhenhua Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. COCAN (HUBEI) GRAPHITE MILL INC. Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group. Sinoway Carbon Co., Ltd., and Ningxia Wanboda Carbons & Graphite Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of green petroleum coke for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global green petroleum coke market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on source, form, and application of green petroleum coke. Market size and forecast for each major source, form, and application have been provided in terms of the global and regional market.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Green Petroleum Coke, by Source

– Anode

– Fuel

Green Petroleum Coke, by Form

– Sponge Coke

– Purge Coke

– Needle Coke

– Shot Coke

– Honeycomb Coke

Green Petroleum Coke, by Application

Aluminum

Calcined Coke

Cement

Power Stations

Graphite Electrode

– Regular Power Graphite

– Others

Others

Green Petroleum Coke, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Greece

– Turkey

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– GCC

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– An extensive analysis of the green petroleum coke market trends and shares from 2012 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

– A list of key developments in the green petroleum coke market made by key players

– A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the green petroleum coke market at a global, regional, and country level

– Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global green petroleum coke market between 2012 and 2026

– The report provides insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

– Porters’ Five Forces highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. They analyze the strengths and weaknesses to gain strategic position in the market.

