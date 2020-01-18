Global Green Cement Market Forecasts 2019-2025 – Growing Penetration of Green Cement in Construction Activities across the Globe

Global green cement market size was valued at USD 20.24 billion and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to its eco-friendly nature. Out of the most widely used construction materials in the world, cement is the major contributor to the climate change. The cement production involves large amount of CO2 emission, contributing to about 8 percent of global CO2 emissions per year. Hence, the demand for green cement is growing year-on-year dealing with the fact that, the new eco-friendly alternative has less carbon footprint than the traditional cement manufacturing processes. This, eventually, will have a positive impact on the global green cement market.

The global green cement market is segmented on the basis of its applications, which includes residential, commercial, industrial and others. Among these, the residential segment had the highest market share followed by commercial. In developed regions of North America and Europe, green cement market share is high owing to its use for residential purpose undertaken by small, private projects. However, with the advent of urbanization and economic development, nations such as India, China, South Korea and Japan are slowly switching to Portland cement alternatives. Hence, the commercial segment of the global green cement market is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

Based on geographical segmentation, North America owes largest global green cement market share in terms of revenue-generation, followed by Europe on account of existing regulatory bodies such as the European Environment Agency (EEA) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Moreover, these regions are known for higher adoption of sustainable solutions in order to put an end to environmental damage.

To avoid negative impact on environment, green cement is preferred over the traditional cement. It has potential to lessen or half the carbon emissions which produces at construction sites. But, it doesn’t follow particular direction to develop the formula or method of green cement. However, numerous market players and researchers have developed various ways or approach to manufacture the green cement. One of these market players, california-based Calera Group has brought a way to make a Portland cement substitute. Replacement consists calcium carbonate obtained from seawater and afterwards combined with carbon dioxide.

Apart from North-America, Asia-pacific is projected to have a lucrative growth of global green cement market on account of rapid urbanization and industrialization. Increasing building activities and higher number of construction have helped the market gain higher traction.

Based on the product type, the global green cement market is classified into Slag based, Fly ash based, Geopolymer, and Others. While in terms of application, market segmentation include categories like Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Infrastructure. In various applications, residential sector is expected to have higher green cement market share owing the growing density of population across urban regions resulting in propelling residential projects.

The key players operating the global green cement industry include Heidelberg Cement AG, Lafarge Holcim, Anhui Conch Cement, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., China National Building Material, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Votorantim cimentos S.A., ACC Limited and Taiwan Cement Corporation. The other major players of the market includes Calera Corporation, Ecocem Ireland Ltd., Ceratech, Inc., Cenin Cement, Solidia Technologies, Green Island Cement Limited and Zeobond Pty Ltd.

Key segments of the global green cement market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East & Africa

