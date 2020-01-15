Global Green and Recycled Mobile Phone Market To See Robust Growth During 2018 – 2023

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Green and Recycled Mobile Phone Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Green and Recycled Mobile Phone is segmented by Material into Metal-based, Plastic, Others. Recycling or reprocessing cell phones help the environment by saving energy, preserving natural resources, and keeping reusable materials out of landfills, thus dipping pollution. Cell phones comprise a large number of chemicals and hazardous substances used in their manufacturing principally persistent, bio accumulative, and toxic chemicals (PBTs).

Regulatory bodies across the world are compelled to form rules regarding the handling of toxic e-waste due to the increased generation ofe-waste. These new standards offer a better command over the practice of e-waste processing and mobile phone recycling techniques. Research analysis on the global green and recycled mobile phone market identifies that the introduction of these stringent regulatory standards will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the markets growth during the coming years. It has been made mandatory to collect the e-waste generated by manufacturers and channelize them for proper disposal and recycling. Manufacturers are compelled to maintain a proper record of the volume of e-waste generated, handled, and disposed of. Furthermore, the application of the hazardous material inelectronic equipment has been restricted by the EU legislation. This in turn, will motivate manufacturers to develop green and recycled mobile phones.

Asia is considered as one of the most common dumping ground for the generated e-waste. The growth in the middle-class population is resulting in an increased e-waste in the region. Also, the purchase volume of electronics is increasing due to the rising disposable income of individuals. The generation of e-waste will further increase due to the short lifespan of these electronic devices. It has been observed that, in APAC, China generates the maximum e-waste. This drives the need for the green phone to minimize the overall environmental impact.

This report focuses on the global Green and Recycled Mobile Phone status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Green and Recycled Mobile Phone development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Application, split into

Adults

Children

The Old

The key players covered in this study

Arrow Electronics

Ingram Micro ITAD

Redeem

SIMS RECYCLING

MobileMuster

Electronic Recyclers International

Karma Recycling

Greencyc

Mazuma Mobile

GRC Wireless

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Plastic

Metals

