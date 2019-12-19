Global Graphitized Cathode Block Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Graphitized Cathode Block Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Graphitized Cathode Block Industry Will Be Up With An Estimated Value Of 268.87 Million USD In 2025

A cathode block is a negative electrode and is used in the lining of aluminium reduction cells. High quality cathode blocks contribute to improving ef?ciency of aluminium smelting that consumes vast amounts of electricity.

A Graphitized Cathode Block is a negative electrode and is used in the lining of aluminum reduction cells. It has the properties of superior electrical and thermal conductivity, high chemical and bulk stability, as well as high strength in electrolysis under high temperature.

Global sales of Graphitized Cathode Block decreased from 82.52 K MT in 2014 to 78.28 K MT in 2018. China is the largest consumer of Graphitized Cathode Block. In 2018, about 58% of Graphitized Cathode Block were consumed in China.

Graphitized Cathode Block can mainly be divided into two types, Bottom Block and Side Block. Each type has its own characteristics and is widely used. Bottom block is the most widely used one. In 2018, 52.85 K MT Graphitic Graphitized Cathode Block was consumed.

With increasing demand of downstream industries, it is estimated that global Graphitized Cathode Block industry will be up with an estimated value of 268.87 million USD in 2025, with the CAGR of 3.15% during the period 2018 to 2025.

