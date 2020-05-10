Global Grape Seed Extracts Market Report 2019 to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Grape Seed Extracts Market was value US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

The grape seed extracts help to heal wounds and in treating diseases. Such as, a balance of cholesterol, atherosclerosis, blood pressure, and macular degeneration are some of the diseases, which can be cured with the aid of grape seeds intake. Additionally, it is used to prevent nerve damages, UV radiation damage and cancer.

The market for grape seed extract is driven mostly by health consciousness among consumers and the multitude of health benefits this product brings with it. Heart disease is one of the two gravest since grape seed extract (GSE) & American health concerns, has been proven helpful in preventing cancer, it is one of the reasons for driving the demand of this product in North America.

The possible restraints stunting the growth of the grape seed extract market globally are the common side effects associated with this product which is a sore throat, headache, dizziness, itchy scalp, stomach ache and nausea. A key trend in the market is, focus on targeting new application area for grape seed extracts, emerging economies provides huge market potential and enhancing new distribution channels.

Liquid type is widely used. A liquid is extensively used in food industry as dietary supplements. At present, liquid form accounts for more than one-third of the market share and expected to maintain its dominance during the coming few years. Gel form grape seed extract is generally used in the cosmetics industry.

The food industry is dominating the global grape seed extract market. Grape seed extracts are widely used in the food industry. Grape seed extracts are extensively used across in numerous applications such as functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements among others. The increasing trend of maintaining a healthy lifestyle by following organic and natural eating habit is expected to foster the grape seed extracts market growth positively.

Region-wise, North America dominates the grape seed extracts market and expected to maintain its dominance during the upcoming few years. Europe accounts for the second-largest share of the grape seed extracts market owing to favourable laws and regulations implemented. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market driven by rising usage of grape seed extracts in the food & pharmaceutical sector. China and India are anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming few years.

Global grape seed extracts market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porterâ€™s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Some of the key players operating in global grape seed extract market, Naturex, Botanic Innovations LLC., Polyphenolics, Augusto Bellinvia, Naturias, and Earthoil.

Scope of Global Grape Seed Extracts Market

Global Grape Seed Extracts Market, by Product

Powder

Liquid

Gel

Global Grape Seed Extracts Market, by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care Industry

Others

Global Grape Seed Extracts Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key players operating in Global Grape Seed Extracts Market

Nutribiotic

N-Essentials

Gse Vertrieb

Indena Spa

Botanic Innovations Llc

Polyphenolics

Naturex

Nexira

