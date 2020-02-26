Global GPS Antenna Market Trends, Analysis Research and Projections for 2019-2025 | NovAtel, Trimble, Tallysma, Topcon Positioning Systems, JAVAD GNSS, NavCom Technology, Stonex, Hemisphere GNSS, Sokkia, Leica Geosystems

Demand for GPS Antenna in the vehicle for tracking movement, need in aviation for getting navigation and manufacturing of connected vehicles will boost GPS Antenna market in the upcoming year. Moreover, government initiatives for tracking public transport, applications in commercial vehicles for getting en-routes and navigation are the major factor driving the market growth of GPS Antenna. Furthermore, the application of GPS Antenna in commercial aviation for en‑route navigation, getting airfields and helpful in air traffic control will also fuel the growth of GPS Antenna market in the forecast period.

In addition Applications of GPS Antenna in maritime industry such as ocean and inshore navigation, dredging, harbor entrance and docking, and cargo handling and in railway industry for preventing doors opening and cargo tracking signaling will contribute in the growth of GPS Antenna market in upcoming periods. Additionally, application of GPS antenna in Military sector for precise target coordinates and delivery of conventional munitions and also provides a direct link between the target and the weapon, is accelerating the growth of GPS Antenna market. Furthermore, with augmenting in smartphones penetration in new markets &the advent of new communication technologies, such as 5G and up surging in demand of electronics devices capable of internet provision will contribute to GPS Antenna market growth during the forecast period. Growing adoption of AI & IoT in various sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, which it will demand for proper signal will boost the GPS antenna market in the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF of this Market Research [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-gps-antenna-market-bwc19103/#ReportSample

External type of GPS Antenna market is projected to be the leading product of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Occurrence- type, the GPS Antenna market has been segmented into Internal Antenna and External Antenna. By application type, External Antenna dominates the market owing to the provision of a signal to every device at any places at any time. Internal Antenna will grow by the rising in demand of smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices capable of getting internet connectivity.

The automotive industry is projected to lead industry for utilizing applications of the GPS Antenna during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global GPS Antenna market has been segmented into Aviation Industry, Automotive, waterway Transportation, and Healthcare Automotive dominate the global GPS Antenna owing to demand of safety of drivers in vehicles and manufacturing of connected vehicles will surge of GPS antenna with its additional features. The aviation industry will grow by the demand of GPS antenna in en-route, departure and arrival time. Waterway transportation will influence by applications of GPS antenna in navigation, measuring speed and accuracy of the route.

Asia accounts for lion’s share of the global GPS Antenna market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the GPS Antenna market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia dominates the world GPS Antenna market over the forecast period owing to demand of GPS antenna in the automotive industry along with demand in aviation and water transportation industry. Europe GPS antenna market is influenced by major giant automakers in Europe for utilizing GPS antenna in technology-driven vehicles.

Global GPS Antenna Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, Harxon Corporation, NovAtel, Trimble, Tallysma, Topcon Positioning Systems, JAVAD GNSS, NavCom Technology, Stonex, Hemisphere GNSS, Sokkia, Leica Geosystems, Spectracom are the key players in manufacturing of GPS Antenna devices.

Request for Table of [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-gps-antenna-market-bwc19103/#TOC

By Product -Type

Internal Antenna

External Antenna

By Application

Aviation Industry

Automotive

Waterway Transportation

Healthcare Industry

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd.

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligences regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826