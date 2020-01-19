Global GMP Cell Banking Services Market is Anticipated to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global GMP Cell Banking Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A burgeoning pharmaceutical industry hard-pressed to find treatments and cures for various chronic and other ailments has given rise to the concept of cell banking. With limited capacity to store cells required for research in the field of regenerative medicines, somatic cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue-engineered products they are increasingly outsourcing it to other entities specializing in it. GMP basically stands for “Good Manufacturing Practice.” A recent report on GMP cell banking services finds that the market is set to rise in the near term with the capacity constraints being faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and medical research institutes.

Global biopharmaceutical companies are making a more significant commitment to outsourcing by striving to improve operating efficiency and increase pipeline productivity. Biotechnology companies and other private organizations have always preferred outsourcing to investing in internal infrastructure. Academic institutions are also partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to monetize innovation and acquire expertise in drug discovery and development.

The mammalian cell type segment dominated the United States GMP cell banking services market in revenue terms in 2017 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The mammalian cell type segment is the most attractive segment in the United States regional market, recording an attractiveness index of 5.1 over the forecast period.

APAC is likely to witness relatively fast growth among other regions over the coming years. Whereas, due to shift in investments related to technology and research and development in the healthcare industry from United States and Europe to Asia Pacific is likely to impact growth of the market positively in the coming years.

This report focuses on the global GMP Cell Banking Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GMP Cell Banking Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

WuXi AppTec

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

Lonza

SGS Ltd

ViruSure

Austrianova

Goodwin Biotechnology

Paragon Bioservices

BioReliance

Sartorious

BSL Bioservice

Cleancells

Covance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mammalian

Microbial

Insect

Yeast

Avian

Stem Cell

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

