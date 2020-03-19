Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Research On Chemical Segment 2019 To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Glycyrrhetinic Acid industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Glycyrrhetinic Acid market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.



Glycyrrhetinic Acid (also known as Enoxolone or glycyrrhetic acid) is a pentacyclic triterpenoid derivative of the beta-amyrin type obtained from the hydrolysis of glycyrrhizic acid, which was obtained from the herb liquorice. It is used in flavoring and it masks the bitter taste of drugs like aloe and quinine. It is effective in the treatment of peptic ulcer and also has expectorant (antitussive) properties. It has some additional pharmacological properties including antiviral, antifungal, antiprotozoal, and antibacterial activities.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

According to Glycyrrhetinic Acid contain, it can be mainly classified into three types: HLPC <95% HLPC 95%-98% and HPLC >98%. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 53.06% of the Glycyrrhetinic Acid market is Pharmaceutical, 43.53% is Cosmetic. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Glycyrrhetinic Acid. So, Glycyrrhetinic Acid has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for Glycyrrhetinic Acid is liquorice extract and liquorice root, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is rare. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Glycyrrhetinic Acid industry.

Global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market size will increase to 24 Million US$ by 2025, from 19 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4).

This report researches the worldwide Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Fujie Pharmaceutical

QHL Pharma

Select Botanical

Indena

Alchem International

TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals

Selco Wirkstoffe Vertriebs GmbH

Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical



Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Breakdown Data by Type

HPLC < 95%

HPLC 95%-98%

HPLC > 98%

Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Other



Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Glycyrrhetinic Acid (CAS 471-53-4) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



