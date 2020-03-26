Global Glycated Albumin Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Glycated Albumin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The glycated albumin market is predicted to rise at an impressive close to 6% CAGR between 2019 and 2024 vis-à-vis revenue. Firstly, usefulness and efficacy of glycated albumin assay for diabetes monitoring is serving to boost the glycated albumin market. Further, high reliability of glycated albumin as a glycemic indicator over glycated hemoglobin further benefits the glycated albumin market.

Diabetes afflicts an increasing number of people worldwide each year. Proper blood glucose control is essential in preventing complications associated with diabetes, such as neuropathy, nephropathy and retinopathy.

Glycation is the result of a sugar molecule, such as fructose or glucose, bonding to a protein or lipid molecule without the controlling action of an enzyme. It is a haphazard process that impairs the functioning of biomolecules. The high levels of glucose present in diabetes meatus results in increased glycation of all proteins, including, albumin. Measurement of the amount of the glycation reaction resulting from the combination of glucose with free amino groups in proteins present in the blood is used to monitor the level of glucose that has generally been present in body fluids over a preceding period.

Thus serum glycated albumin assay can be used to determine the current level of glycation of albumin, the most abundant plasma protein. Hence, the gycated albumin assay may be used as a marker of glycemic control in diabetes and reflects glycemic control over the precious 2 to 4 weeks.

Glycated albumin industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, North America, Japan and China. Among them, Japan output value accounted for more than 81.90% of the total output value of global glycated albumin. Asahi Kasei Pharma is the world leading manufacturer in global glycated albumin market with the market share of 79.81% in 2015, in terms of revenue.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of glycated albumin will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The global Glycated Albumin market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Glycated Albumin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Asahi Kasei Pharma

DIAZYME

Abnova

LifeSpan

Exocell

BSBE

Medicalsystem

Maccura

Leadman

Simes Sikma

NINGBO PUREBIO

Market size by Product

Glycated Albumin (Human)

Glycated Albumin (Animal)

Market size by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Laboratories

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

