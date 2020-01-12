Global Gluten-Free Products Market Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024 | Top Key Players- Domino’s, Kellogg Company, Alara Wholefoods, General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, H.J. Heinz Company

The increasing awareness about celiac disease and up surging regulations related to product labeling are the key drivers, which are fuelling the growth of the global gluten-free products market. The processed food industry is highly influenced by the regulations related to product labeling, owing to which, they are increasing the usage of gluten-free ingredients in the manufacturing of their products. The European and North American countries are the forerunners among the gluten-free products usage.

The gluten-free products exclude gluten, which is a type of protein composite found in certain grains such as wheat, barley and rye. Celiac disease caused by the consumption of gluten affects the small intestine. The ingestion of Gliadin, which is one of the key components of gluten, causes celiac disease. Some of the gluten-free grains may also develop gluten in them, due to cross-contamination during their transportation or processing.

The improvement in lifestyle due to up surging urbanization has increased the consumers’ attention towards their health. They are increasingly decreasing the consummation of food products, which can affect their health, even though if they have finest taste. This also includes food products with the composing gluten.

Bakery products including breads, rolls, buns, cakes, cookies, crackers, wafers, biscuits, baking mixes and flours is the key sector using gluten-free products. The other major food products using gluten-free ingredients are meat and poultry, pasta, pizza, and cereals and snacks.

The low awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free products and their high price, as compared to the food products containing gluten in the developing countries are the key restraints in the growth of the global gluten-free products market. However, the impact of such restraints is decreasing, due to rapid urbanization in the developing countries.

