Global Global Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2022

Predictive presymptomatic testing is the genetic testing used to detect gene mutations linked with disorders that appear at birth. These tests are useful for people and families who have genetic disorders but no apparent features of the disorder. These predictive testings help in identifying the mutations that could develop into disorders on a genetic basis. This is applicable for certain types of cancer, hemochromatosis, Down’s syndrome etc. They can predict whether a person will develop a particular disease much before symptoms appear and can therefore help in precaution and early treatment.

Market Dynamics

The global market for Predictive presymptomatic testing is on the rise due to the prevalence of chronic, fatal, infectious genetic diseases that have no proper cure or are painful. This has increased the demand for personalized medicines and has encouraged legislative and regulatory policies. Also due to advancement in science and technology predictive testing has become an important market in healthcare. There are a various government initiatives being taken to spread awareness about such testing. The global genetic testing market is said to grow at a CAGR of around X% over the next decade to reach a figure of X% in the year 20XX.

Market Segmentation

The Global Predictive Presymotomatic Testing market can be divided on the basis of diseases such as thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease and so on. Technologically the market can be divided into molecular testing, cytogenic testing and biochemical testing. The application of such predictive testing are in the fields of cancer genetic testing, prenatal genetic testing, filling and capping machinery, pharmacogenomics testing and predisposition cancer genetic testing. North America is the highest grossing market in predictive presymptomatic testings due to their well established health-care sector, high awareness level and adoption of new technologies. They are followed by Europe. However, the growth in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most due to large population, increase in disposable income etc. India and China are favourable growing markets for predictive testing.

Key Players

23andMe, Inc., Abbott Molecular, Bayer HealthCare AG, Biocartis SA, BioHelix Corporation, BioMerieux S.A., Celera Corporation, Cepheid, Daan Diagnostics Ltd., EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc are major key players in Global Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market

