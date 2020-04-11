Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market 2019 by Technology, Application, Solutions, Services, Emerging Trends, End Use and Investment Opportunities to 2025

Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and local time by processing signals from satellites in space. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global Constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) plays a significant role in high precision navigation, positioning, timing, and scientific questions related to precise positioning. Of course in the widest sense, this is a highly precise, continuous, all-weather and a real-time technique.

The GNSS market comprises products (receivers and devices) and services using GNSS-based positioning as a significant enabler. This Market Report primarily considers the core GNSS market . For multi-function devices (e.g. smartphones), the core market includes the value of GNSS functionality only, rather than the full device price and service revenues directly attributable to GNSS functionality (e.g. data downloaded by smartphones over cellular networks to use Location-Based Services). For multi-function devices, a correction factor is taken into account.

The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) industry plays a vital role in the ability of the countries to determine the position, velocity and local time from satellites in space. Over the past few years, the rapid growth in GNSS commercial applications has been observed by the firms building navigation satellites and equipments. The advancement in technology and increasing interest in positioning techniques based on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) such as Global Positioning System (GPS), cellular network infrastructure or on the integration of the two technologies for applications such as Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), tracking systems, navigation has led to development in the navigation system of various countries such as US, India, China etc.

The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Qualcomm

Broadcom

MediaTek

SkyTraq

Intel

STMicroelectronics

FURUNO

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins

TomTom NV

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Navigation Ltd

U-blox

The reports analysis Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market in Global by Products Type:

Global Constellations Systems

Regional Constellations Systems

Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

The reports analysis Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market in Global by application as well:

Location-Based Services (LBS)

Road & Rail

Aviation

Maritime

Agriculture

Surveying

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyze global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

-To present the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

-To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Constellations Systems

1.4.3 Regional Constellations Systems

1.4.4 Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Location-Based Services (LBS)

1.5.3 Road & Rail

1.5.4 Aviation

1.5.5 Maritime

1.5.6 Agriculture

1.5.7 Surveying

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size

2.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Qualcomm

12.1.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Introduction

12.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.2 Broadcom

12.2.1 Broadcom Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Introduction

12.2.4 Broadcom Revenue in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development

12.3 MediaTek

12.3.1 MediaTek Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Introduction

12.3.4 MediaTek Revenue in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 MediaTek Recent Development

12.4 SkyTraq

12.4.1 SkyTraq Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Introduction

12.4.4 SkyTraq Revenue in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SkyTraq Recent Development

