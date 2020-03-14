Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market 2019 Trends, Growth Factors, Business Development, Top Players and Forecast by Software Platform and Type

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing cases of Glaucoma, rapid growth in innovations in eye care and treatment devices etc., is driving the growth of global Glaucoma Surgery Devices market. However, lack of professionals, growing awareness among the people to avoid the occurrence of Glaucoma is likely to hinder the growth of the global Glaucoma Surgery Devices market.

Key Highlights:

According to studies, use of Glaucoma Drainage Devices is likely to lower the quality of health in the patients. This is lowering the demand for this segment.

Increasing prevalence of Myopia, which is the major reason for the occurrence of Glaucoma, is increasing the scope for the growth of Glaucoma Surgery Devices.

New innovations like CyPass Micro-Stent by Alcon Surgical, XEN gel stent by Allergan etc., received the government approvals thereby speeding up the global demand for these products mainly due to the advanced features.

Top Players:

The report profiles the following companies, which include ASICO, Alcon, Inami & Co., Ltd., Katalyst Surgical, Katena Products, Inc, Lumenis, Millennium Surgical, Moria Surgical, Zabbys, and Allergan.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market is segmented by Product Type, Surgery Type, and End User. By Product Type, the market is segmented as Punches, USC Marker, USC Planer, USC Shaver, Forceps, Probes & Algerbrushes, Diamond Knives, Glaucoma Drainage Devices, and Others.

By Surgery type, the market is segmented as Trabeculectomy, Tube Shunt Implantation, Cyclophotocoagulation, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries (MIGS), and Others. MIGS is leading this segment mainly due to globally increasing demand and hassle-free procedure.

By End Users, the market is segmented as Eye hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, and Others.

Regional Insights:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is leading the global Glaucoma Surgery Devices market, with the majority of contribution from the US. Growing geriatric population, increasing number of myopia cases, increasing awareness of eye diseases are fuelling the demand in this region. Studies reveal that more than 50% of the young population in the US is affected by Myopia.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR compared to the other regions. Japan is contributing to the major demand in this region.

