Global Glass Table Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Report Description:

The global Glass Table market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Glass Table market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Glass Table in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Glass Table in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Glass Table market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Glass Table market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ALANKARAM

Artisan Solid Wood Furniture

BAULINE

Ben Company srl Industria Mobili

BONTEMPI CASA

Bross Italia

CUCINE LUBE

Dale Italia

Interna Collection

Lestrocasa Firenze

MAGIS

Michel Ferrand

Midj

MOISSONNIER

MORELATO

Nature Design

New Design di Maurizio Fietta

OAK DESIGN

Paged Meble

Point

Riva Industria Mobili

Royal Botania

SC Ecomatrix

Sedit

Selka-line Oy

TON a.s

Vitamin design (Dona Handelsges. mbH)

Glass Table market size by Type

Contemporary

Traditional

Classic

Glass Table market size by Applications

Home

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Table Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Table Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Contemporary

1.4.3 Traditional

1.4.4 Classic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Table Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ALANKARAM

11.1.1 ALANKARAM Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 ALANKARAM Glass Table Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 ALANKARAM Glass Table Products Offered

11.1.5 ALANKARAM Recent Development

11.2 Artisan Solid Wood Furniture

11.2.1 Artisan Solid Wood Furniture Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Artisan Solid Wood Furniture Glass Table Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Artisan Solid Wood Furniture Glass Table Products Offered

11.2.5 Artisan Solid Wood Furniture Recent Development

11.3 BAULINE

11.3.1 BAULINE Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 BAULINE Glass Table Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

