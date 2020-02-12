Global Glass Recycling Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Glass Recycling Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Glass Recycling Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Strategic MaterialsArdaghMomentum RecyclingHeritage GlassShanghai YanlongjiThe Glass Recycling CompanySpring PoolPace GlassVitro MineralsMarco AbrasivesRumpkeBinder+CoOwens CorningTrimVetropack HoldingSesotec)

Glass Recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills.

Scope of the Global Glass Recycling Market Report

This report studies the Glass Recycling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Glass Recycling market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2960992

Glass Recycling can be classified into two types: Container Glass and Construction Glass. Survey results showed that Container Glass of the Glass Recycling market is 35.24%, 60.8% is Construction Glass in 2017. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Recycled Glass. So, Recycled Glass has a huge market potential in the future.

The global Glass Recycling market is valued at 2610 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3670 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Glass Recycling.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-glass-recycling-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Glass Recycling Market Segment by Manufacturers

Strategic Materials

Ardagh

Momentum Recycling

Heritage Glass

Shanghai Yanlongji

The Glass Recycling Company

Spring Pool

Pace Glass

Vitro Minerals

Marco Abrasives

Rumpke

Binder+Co

Owens Corning

Trim

Vetropack Holding

Sesotec

Global Glass Recycling Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Glass Recycling Market Segment by Type

Container Glass

Construction Glass

Other

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2960992

Global Glass Recycling Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Alcohol

Food and Beverages

Construction

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Glass Recycling Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Glass Recycling Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Glass Recycling Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Glass Recycling Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Glass Recycling Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Glass Recycling Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Glass Recycling Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Glass Recycling Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019