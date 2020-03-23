Global Glass Packaging Market 2019: Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) glass is the only packaging material generally recognized as Safe. Glass is one of the utmost preferred materials for packaging alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, liquid-based pharmaceutical products and a variety of other perishable and non-perishable products. Owing to its properties such as recyclability, heat resistivity, sterility, and zero affinity toward chemicals.

The glass packaging is 100% recyclable doesn’t lose its purity or quality when recycled. With technology advancement, the glass is now more compact and portable. Consumers are steadily focusing on sustainable packaging owing to the growing consumer awareness about the wastage caused by the packaging material. Glass exhibits properties that make it a suitable material for various industries.

Among applications, the Beverages segment is the leading segment of the overall glass packaging market during the forecast period

Based on application, the glass packaging market is bifurcated into Beverages Packaging, Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical, and Personal Care. Beverages application leads the overall glass packaging market followed by Pharmaceutical package over the forecast period. The escalating consumption of drinks like beer and carbonated soft drinks projected to fuel the demand of the glass packaging market in near future. The wide use of glass in the beer bottle packaging in addition to the rising disposable income, higher influence among the younger age crowd of beer consumption is boosting the sales of beer across the world, which successively has resulted into the growth of the glass packaging.

Whereas the cosmetic industry have also exhibited the high demand for the glass packaging for the packaging of perfumes, nail paints, and another beauty product has also influenced the market growth. Growing adoption of glass and surging demand for convenient & sustainable packaging solutions are among the key trends increasing market growth.

Among applications, the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic segment dominate the entire glass packaging market during the forecast period

The escalating consumption of drinks like beer and carbonated soft drinks projected to fuel the demand of the glass packaging market. Growing adoption of glass and surging demand for convenient & sustainable packaging solutions are among the key trends in increasing market growth. The wide use of glass in the beer bottle packaging in addition to the rising disposable income, higher beer consumption is boosting the sales of beer across the world. Whereas the cosmetic industry have also exhibited the high demand for the glass packaging for the packaging of perfumes, nail paints, and another beauty product has also influenced the market growth. Growing demand in pharmaceuticals applications owing to its non-toxicity and reusability is expected to promote market growth.

Additionally, glass packaging is also 100% recyclable doesn’t lose its purity or quality when recycled, which makes it a desirable packaging option from the environment point of view.

Asia-pacific constituted the maximum share in the in the global glass packaging market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region of glass packaging industry during the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. Owing to the rising disposable income, large population, and technological advancement boosting the demand for glass packaging in numerous industries. Due to the high availability of raw materials like silica, further projected to propel industry growth in the Asia Pacific region. The stringent rules & regulations regarding the use of plastics are expected to strengthen the glass packaging industry. Consumers are steadily focusing on sustainable packaging owing to the growing consumer awareness about the wastage caused by the packaging material. With respect to the increasing consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and the growth in the pharmaceutical industry fuel the demand for glass packaging across the globe.

Global Glass packaging Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Amcor Limited, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Saint Gobain S.A., Vitro Packaging, LLC., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Bormioli Rocco SPA, Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited, Vetropack Holding AG, Vidrala S.A., Consol Specialty Glass (Pty) Limited, Heinz-Glas GmbH, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co Ltd., Piramal Glass Limited are the leading players of glass packaging market across the globe.

